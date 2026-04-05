PHOTOs of the multi-million house in Karen that OPIYO WANDAYI bought after being appointed Energy CS amid the Ksh 4 billion oil scandal







Sunday, April 5, 2026 - Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, is under scrutiny following claims that he has acquired a palatial home in Karen, worth between Ksh 275 million.

According to reports, the property was acquired after his appointment to the lucrative docket by President William Ruto.

It is further alleged that Wandayi purchased the house above the prevailing market price.

Wandayi has been facing mounting pressure over the ongoing Ksh 4 billion oil scandal, which has led to the resignation of senior officials and triggered a high-level investigation into the importation of substandard fuel.

See photos of the palatial house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST