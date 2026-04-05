PHOTOs of the multi-million house in Karen that OPIYO WANDAYI bought after being appointed Energy CS amid the Ksh 4 billion oil scandal

Sunday, April 5, 2026
- Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, is under scrutiny
following claims that he has acquired a palatial home in Karen, worth between Ksh
275 million.
According to reports, the property was acquired after his
appointment to the lucrative docket by President William Ruto.
It is further alleged that Wandayi purchased the house above
the prevailing market price.
Wandayi has been facing mounting pressure over the ongoing
Ksh 4 billion oil scandal, which has led to the resignation of senior officials
and triggered a high-level investigation into the importation of substandard
fuel.
See photos of the palatial house.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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