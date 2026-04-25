GACHAGUA explains the absence of MATIANG’I and MARTHA KARUA in recent United Opposition rallies amid speculation of internal disquiet







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has dismissed reports suggesting disquiet among principals of the United Opposition coalition.

Speculation had emerged after some leaders skipped a series of opposition rallies, with critics pointing to the absence of People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, and Jubilee’s Fred Matiang’i during recent tours led by Gachagua and Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, in Ukambani and the coastal region.

While Gachagua and Kalonzo were in Mombasa on April 24th, Karua was in Kirinyaga and Matiang’i in the Gusii region.

Addressing the claims in a radio interview in Mombasa on April 25th, Gachagua insisted that the coalition remains united.

He explained that while each principal has their own party to popularize, they are aligned in their broader mission against President William Ruto.

“There is no division in the United Opposition. We have agreed to work together till the end.”

“But every leader here has their own party, and they each move to popularise their parties.”

“I would want to popularise DCP, same as Karua with PLP, Kalonzo with Wiper, and Matiang’i with Jubilee.”

“But on the United Opposition’s mission, we remain one,” he said.

Gachagua emphasized that the absence of certain leaders from specific rallies should not be interpreted as discord.

Instead, he framed it as a reflection of the coalition’s structure, where principals balance joint activities with independent party mobilization ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST