Kiptagich Primary School Headteacher, GEOFFREY KOROS, begs for mercy after being caught with a married woman - He had visited her matrimonial home (VIDEO)







Friday, April 17, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a man alleged to be a headteacher at Kiptagich Primary School was caught in a compromising situation with a married woman.

The individual, identified as Geoffrey Koros, is seen in a video pleading for mercy after being confronted by locals.

According to claims shared online, the headteacher denied coming from the married woman’s house, instead alleging that he had been visiting another woman said to be a junior teacher at his school.

Koros is trying to bribe his way out of the scandal and intimidating the young men who witnessed the incident and recorded it.



Below is a video>>> showing the moment the headteacher was cornered, forcing him to plead for mercy.

Kiptagich Primary School Headteacher, GEOFFREY KOROS, alishukwa kwa wenyewe na bibi ya mtu.... pic.twitter.com/5e62iFZoyZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST