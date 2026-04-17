Kiptagich Primary School Headteacher, GEOFFREY KOROS, begs for mercy after being caught with a married woman - He had visited her matrimonial home (VIDEO)

Friday, April 17, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a man alleged to be a headteacher at Kiptagich Primary School was caught in a compromising situation with a married woman.
The individual, identified as Geoffrey Koros, is seen in a
video pleading for mercy after being confronted by locals.
According to claims shared online, the headteacher denied
coming from the married woman’s house, instead alleging that he had been
visiting another woman said to be a junior teacher at his school.
Koros is trying to bribe his way out of the scandal and
intimidating the young men who witnessed the incident and recorded it.
Kiptagich Primary School Headteacher, GEOFFREY KOROS, alishukwa kwa wenyewe na bibi ya mtu.... pic.twitter.com/5e62iFZoyZ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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