Ex-Kiss FM presenter, KERRY MARTIN, responds after content creator FAITH WANJIKU accuses him of abandoning her after premature baby birth and over Ksh 500K hospital bill (SCREENSHOTS)







Friday, April 24, 2026 - Former Kiss FM presenter, Kerry Martin, has finally spoken out after content creator, Faith Wanjiku, accused him of abandoning her and their newborn baby in hospital with hefty medical bills.

Wanjiku, in a viral TikTok video>>>, narrated how she was left to shoulder a staggering Ksh 500,000 bill alone and remain in hospital for three months after her child was born prematurely, alleging Kerry disappeared during the ordeal.

In his response, Kerry shared screenshots of their conversation where he admitted he had no interest in becoming a father when she disclosed that she was pregnant.

However, she chose to keep the baby, assuring him at the time that she will take full responsibility and will not involve him.

The revelation has ignited heated debate online.

While some netizens accused Wanjiku of “trapping” Kerry despite his clear stance, others argued that now that the child is here, Kerry has a moral obligation to step up.

Many emphasized that regardless of the circumstances, the baby remains innocent and deserves parental support.

Hii story ya Kerry Martin na Huyo Wanjiku ni funny 😂😂😂 girls respect yourselves! Mwanaume from day one saying he isn’t interested na having a kid,you go ahead with it and Wewe na hata family yako hamna pesa za hospital yaku give birth.

Mko na mchezo sana . pic.twitter.com/whuhiNDXXF — Beth Kasinga 🌴 (@beth_kasinga) April 24, 2026