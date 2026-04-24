BUSTED! Drama as a man is confronted by a bouncer and beaten up after being caught having “MECHI’’ with a LADY in a club toilet (VIDEO)







Friday, April 24, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a young man was caught red-handed by a bouncer having “mechi” with a lady in a club toilet, leading to a heated altercation.

In a video shared online, the bouncer is seen knocking on the washroom door where the man and the lady had locked themselves.

Moments later, the lady walks out, appearing embarrassed as the bouncer confronts the man.

The situation quickly escalates, with the bouncer seen raining kicks and blows on the man.

At some point, the man is also seen trying to stop a bystander from recording the incident.

“Acha kurecord, unachoma,” he is heard pleading as the confrontation continues.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST