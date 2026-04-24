Nandi Governor STEPHEN SANG exposed as a dangerous womanizer - Splashes millions on ‘sherehe’ with LADIES in Kisumu, Naivasha and Eldoret

Friday, April 24,
2026 - Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang, has come under scrutiny following
claims about his spending habits and private lifestyle.
According to claims by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the Governor
spent significant amounts of public funds on travel and entertainment in cities
including Kisumu, Naivasha and Eldoret.
In the last financial year, millions of shillings were
reportedly used to hire vehicles and facilitate frequent outings.
He is alleged to have spent Ksh 42 million on hiring private
vehicles to chauffeur him to different cities to party with ladies.
He allegedly moves in hired vehicles during these escapades
in order to conceal his identity.
However, his taste for ladies has caused a buzz, with
reports emerging that he prefers “low quality” village ladies instead of slay
queens.
Below is a tweet by an X user on the Governor’s escapades and reckless spending habits.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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