Nandi Governor STEPHEN SANG exposed as a dangerous womanizer - Splashes millions on ‘sherehe’ with LADIES in Kisumu, Naivasha and Eldoret







Friday, April 24, 2026 - Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang, has come under scrutiny following claims about his spending habits and private lifestyle.

According to claims by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the Governor spent significant amounts of public funds on travel and entertainment in cities including Kisumu, Naivasha and Eldoret.

In the last financial year, millions of shillings were reportedly used to hire vehicles and facilitate frequent outings.

He is alleged to have spent Ksh 42 million on hiring private vehicles to chauffeur him to different cities to party with ladies.

He allegedly moves in hired vehicles during these escapades in order to conceal his identity.

However, his taste for ladies has caused a buzz, with reports emerging that he prefers “low quality” village ladies instead of slay queens.

Below is a tweet by an X user on the Governor’s escapades and reckless spending habits.





The Kenyan DAILY POST