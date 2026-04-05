Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI bought this palatial house in Karen worth Ksh 275m amid multi-billion fuel import scandal (PHOTOs)

Sunday, April 05,
2026 - Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi is facing
mounting pressure following a multi‑billion shilling fuel import scandal at his
Ministry.
The controversy has already led to the resignation of key
officials, including Petroleum PS Mohamed Liban, Kenya Pipeline Company MD, Joe
Sang, EPRA Director‑General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, Deputy Director of
Petroleum, Joseph Wafula, and KPC Supply and Logistics Manager, Joel Mburu.
The resignations came after arrests and a probe into
irregular emergency fuel cargo that allegedly breached the Government‑to‑Government
framework and involved substandard fuel.
Reports indicate that investigators recovered Ksh 500
million from the homes of the arrested individuals.
Attention has now shifted to CS Wandayi, with critics
demanding his resignation.
Questions intensified after claims surfaced that he recently
acquired a palatial Karen home valued at Sh275M.
COFEK Africa Secretary General, Stephen Mutoro, shared
photos of the property on X with the caption:
“Petro-dollars are good: At least Opiyo Wandayi got himself
this palatial home in Hardy, Karen. “Market value estimates are anything
between Sh200M to Sh275M - something of “pocket change” for an African energy
& petroleum minister!”
Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale has also insisted Wandayi
must take responsibility, warning that Parliament could move to impeach him if
the President fails to act.
“If he didn't know, he must immediately take political
responsibility and resign or be sacked for gross incompetence.”
“If the President fails to sack him because of shenanigans of broad-based Government, the National Assembly must then exercise its constitutional mandate and impeach him” Khalwale declared.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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