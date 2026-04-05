Hii Mbogi Imeniibia Simu - A teenage boy cries out after his phone was stolen by goons at the much-hyped Vurugu boxing match at Kasarani Stadium (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 5, 2026 - A teenage boy was left devastated after his phone was stolen during the much-hyped boxing match between Majembe and Mbavu The Destroyer at Kasarani Stadium.

The event, which had attracted a large crowd, was marred by chaos after goons stormed the venue from nearby slums, causing unrest and opportunistic thefts.

In a video circulating online, the visibly distressed teen is seen crying bitterly after losing his phone.

He laments that he had worked hard to buy the device, only for it to be snatched.

The boy is also seen pointing at individuals he claims were involved in the theft, as he expressed anger and frustration over the incident.

Watch the video>>> below

Hii Mbogi Imeniibia Simu - Young man cries out after his phone was stolen by goons at the much-hyped Vurugu boxing match at Kasarani Stadium pic.twitter.com/dsydqUwp82 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST