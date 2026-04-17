Emotional video of ANITA MUGWERU and her daughter, who witnessed her being stabbed to death by the dad! They shared a special bond







Friday, April 17, 2026 - An emotional video of the late Anita Mugweru and her daughter during a past school event has emerged online, as Kenyans continue to react to the shocking incident.

Anita was fatally stabbed by her husband following a domestic dispute that turned violent.

Reports indicate that the tragic incident occurred in the presence of their young daughter, who is said to have witnessed the attack in shock.

The resurfaced video shows Anita sharing a close and affectionate bond with her child during happier times, highlighting the deep connection between the two.

The child has now been left without her mother at a very young age as a result of a domestic dispute that could have been resolved amicably.

Watch the video>>> below

ANITA MUGWERU and her daughter pic.twitter.com/iCwpcP3Odw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST