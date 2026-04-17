Blasphemy? Uproar as Nakuru’s Space Lounge bottle girl dons a nun’s outfit, sparks debate with ‘alcohol rituals’ (VIDEO)







Friday, April 17, 2026 - A video recorded at Space Lounge, a popular entertainment spot in Nakuru, has sparked heated reactions online after a bottle girl was seen dressed in an attire resembling that of a Catholic nun while performing theatrics involving alcohol.

In the clip, the bottle girl makes a dramatic entrance into the club as gospel music plays in the background, before proceeding to carry out what many have described as “alcohol rituals” at the deejay booth.

The performance quickly drew criticism from a section of social media users, with some accusing the club of being disrespectful and crossing the line into blasphemy.

Others, however, viewed it as part of nightlife entertainment, highlighting the growing trend of theatrical presentations in clubs.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST