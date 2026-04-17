Soft life! BETTY KYALLO’s BEN 10 husband, CHARLIE JONES, spotted cruising in a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLE while in the company of her teenage daughter (VIDEO)







Friday, April 17, 2026 - Betty Kyallo’s husband, Charlie Jones, appears to be fully embracing the soft life as his relationship with the media personality continues to blossom despite their age difference.

Charlie was recently spotted cruising through the leafy suburbs of the city in a sleek Mercedes-Benz GLE, turning heads with the luxury ride.

He was in the company of Betty’s daughter, Ivanna, and the two seemed at ease, suggesting a growing bond.

From the video, Charlie appears to be settling comfortably into his role, with many noting that he is stepping up to fatherly duties.

Watch the video>>> below

Soft life! BETTY KYALLO’s Ben 10 husband, CHARLIE JONES, spotted cruising in a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE pic.twitter.com/SmHy5gzDjw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST