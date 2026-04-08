Huyu Anapenda Mechi!! Netizens react to video of a cheeky Kenyan LADY goofing with her husband - “Nataka Uniguze Hapa!” (WATCH)







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - A lighthearted video of a Kenyan woman teasing her husband has charmed social media users, with many praising her playful approach to intimacy.

In the clip, the soft-spoken lady is seen standing by the bedroom door, watching her husband as he works in the sitting room.

She then calls him over, pretending to need his help.

But once he enters the bedroom, she quickly shuts the door and cheekily reveals her true intention.

The husband initially protests, saying he was busy, but she stands her ground until he gives in.

Her mischievous yet affectionate gesture has delighted netizens, especially men, who applauded her for initiating intimacy.

Some joked that women like her are rare, while others declared the husband lucky to have such a bold lady.

Watch the video>>> below

This woman is so submissive to her husband. 'Kamum' is giving ladies outchea a very tough test. pic.twitter.com/8CupvsS15g — Mastardcesh (@Mastardcesh) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST