Disrespectful? Netizens react to a video of a Gen Z LADY involving her grandmother in “Siaka Siaka Challenge” (WATCH)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A Gen Z lady has sparked online debate after sharing a video of herself taking part in the trending “Siaka Siaka” challenge alongside her grandmother.

The controversial dance, popular among young ladies, has been making waves on social media.

In the clip, the lady records herself performing the challenge, which involves suggestive dance moves, as her grandmother appears in the video, triggering mixed reactions online.

Many social media users have termed her actions as disrespectful, while others see it as harmless fun.

Watch the video>>> and be the judge.

Leteni maoni pic.twitter.com/s34pV9jc1A — Joy Car hire (@JCarhire) April 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST