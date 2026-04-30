See father’s reaction as Gen Z daughter drinks alcohol in his presence during a family day out (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A trending video captures a tense moment after a Gen Z lady was filmed consuming alcohol in the presence of her parents during a family day out.

In the clip, the lady is seen slowly sipping her drink as her father, who is seated nearby enjoying his Tusker, looks at her with visible shock.

Her mother also appears uneasy.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many noting that the father did not seem impressed.

“Gen Zs are something else. Where do you get the guts to drink alcohol in front of your dad? And you’re not even a son, you’re a daughter? You can see it in that man’s eyes. He had so much hope in her, but today, all of that has been crushed,” an X user commented.

Watch the video>>> below

Gen Zs are something else. Where do you get the guts to drink alcohol in front of your dad? And you’re not even a son, you’re a daughter?



You can see it in that man’s eyes. He had so much hope in her, but today, all of that has been crashed!!! pic.twitter.com/Dt6v43fit2 — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST