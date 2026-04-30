See father’s reaction as Gen Z daughter drinks alcohol in his presence during a family day out (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A trending video captures a tense moment after a Gen Z lady was filmed consuming alcohol in the presence of her parents during a family day out.
In the clip, the lady is seen slowly sipping her drink as
her father, who is seated nearby enjoying his Tusker, looks at her with visible
shock.
Her mother also appears uneasy.
The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with
many noting that the father did not seem impressed.
“Gen Zs are something else. Where do you get the guts to
drink alcohol in front of your dad? And you’re not even a son, you’re a
daughter? You can see it in that man’s eyes. He had so much hope in her, but
today, all of that has been crushed,” an X user commented.
Watch the video>>> below
Gen Zs are something else. Where do you get the guts to drink alcohol in front of your dad? And you’re not even a son, you’re a daughter?— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 30, 2026
You can see it in that man’s eyes. He had so much hope in her, but today, all of that has been crashed!!! pic.twitter.com/Dt6v43fit2
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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