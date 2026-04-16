“My son couldn’t speak until he was 5” - Gospel singer PITSON opens up on his children's health struggles and miraculous recovery







Thursday, April 16,2026 - Kenyan gospel singer turned preacher, Peterson Ngetha Githinji, popularly known as Pitson, has shared a moving testimony about his children’s health journeys.

Speaking recently at Karura Community Chapel, the Lingala Ya Yesu hitmaker introduced his wife and three children before recounting their experiences.

His firstborn daughter, he revealed, was born with bow legs, a condition that initially caused concern.

After medical treatment and prayer, her legs straightened, and today she dreams of becoming a dancer.

Pitson then spoke about his son, who struggled with speech until nearly five years old.

“This boy could not speak until he was almost five years old.”

“The Lord is good; today he can speak, and that is a testimony for us,” he shared.

He revealed that the family endured comments and doubts from others during that period but held firmly to hope.

The singer also opened up about his youngest child, Gatho, who was born with a striking difference in skin tone on each side of his face.

Doctors assured the family that his organs were healthy and advised them to let him grow naturally.

Still, Pitson and his wife prayed, worried the condition might affect his confidence.

Over time, the darker side cleared, leaving only a faint mark, what Pitson calls a reminder of God’s healing power.

“We started praying… Today, the dark side cleared but it left a little mark to remind us that there is God in heaven who answers prayers,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST