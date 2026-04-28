On behalf of all men we hate them - Kenyan man’s bold claim about gym LADIES and hard ‘NYASH’ goes viral! (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A Kenyan man has set social media ablaze after boldly claiming that ladies who hit the gym end up with the “hardest nyash.”

In his viral Facebook post, he quipped: “Ladies who go to the gym have the hardest nyash, ngumu kama helmet za boda boda. On behalf of all men; we hate them.”

According to him, while gym workouts may sculpt curvy and attractive figures, they also make those curves too firm, something he insists most men dislike.

The hot take quickly ignited hilarious reactions online, with netizens pointing out the irony of working out to achieve enviable curves only for some men to complain they’re “too hard.”

Others found the rant entertaining, sparking a lively debate on fitness, beauty and male preferences.





The Kenyan DAILY POST