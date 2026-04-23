Comedian TERENCE CREATIVE claps back at a fan predicting his marriage is next in line to crumble after NJUGUSH and WAKAVINYE split







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - Comedian and digital content creator, Lawrence Macharia, popularly known as Terence Creative, has blasted a fan who claimed his marriage was next in line to crumble.

The drama unfolded online after the netizen, suggested that Terence’s marriage with Milly Chebby will follow the path of fellow comedian Njugush, who recently announced his separation from wife, Celestine Ndinda.

“They knew!! Terence’s relationship is next, and don’t ask me how I know,” the fan wrote.

Terence did not take the remark lightly.

“Instead of pleading with your father to get back with your mother, you are here making prayers that can’t work.”

His blunt response amused some netizens, while others felt he went too far by dragging the fan’s family into the exchange.

The online chatter comes just days after Terence’s wife, YouTuber Milly Chebby, opened up about struggles in their marriage.

She revealed that between February and May 2025, she endured immense stress and nearly walked away.

“I almost packed my things and said adios, amigos. But God sustained me,” she stated.

Despite the turbulence, Milly emphasized resilience and faith, noting that every public figure faces scrutiny.

“In this life, when you are in public, you must find some lies; you might find some truths. But let me tell you, your enemy is always within," she recounted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST