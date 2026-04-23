Beautiful bride forced to wipe off makeup moments before wedding over church’s strict rules (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A viral video showing the moment a beautiful bride was forced to have her wedding makeup removed just minutes before her ceremony, in compliance with her church’s strict doctrine, has stirred reactions on social media.

The clip>>> shows the makeup artist reluctantly wiping away her own work, visibly frustrated after hours of effort were undone.

The bride, who had sat patiently through the process, was left bare‑faced for one of the most photographed days of her life.

Reactions online have been divided.

Some questioned whether the bride knew about the restriction beforehand, while others suggested arriving bare‑faced for the church and applying makeup later for the reception.

No make up to church pic.twitter.com/mUBwqG5Kaj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST