Cheeky girlfriend exposes her cheating boyfriend in viral TikTok ‘game’ - See how she embarrassed him (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A viral TikTok video of a cheeky lady exposing her cheating boyfriend under the guise of a playful game has taken social media by storm.

In the clip, she asks her boyfriend to rate her “favorite baby names”

However, the names she lists are actually those of ladies she found in his phone.

She captioned the video: “Telling him my favorite baby names but it is actually the names of girls I found in his phone.”

At first, the unsuspecting boyfriend plays along, casually rating the names with sixes and sevens out of ten.

But as the list continues, familiar names begin to surface, leaving him visibly puzzled.

His confusion grows until he finally asks, “Where are you going with this?” - realizing he’s been set up.

The girlfriend’s witty approach has sparked mixed reactions online.

Many netizens applauded her creativity, praising the way she exposed her boyfriend’s questionable behavior without resorting to the usual confrontational lines like “Who’s Vanessa?”

Others simply enjoyed watching his sheepish reaction unfold in real time.

Watch the video>>> below

He didn't see that coming...... pic.twitter.com/cidR7gi1hq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST