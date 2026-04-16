LADY humiliates a man who had a crush on her with a brutal ‘kissing prank’ - This guy will never recover! (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A viral clip of a slay queen humiliating a young man who clearly had a crush on her has set social media ablaze.

In the video, the lady playfully records herself, teasing that she’s “finally about to kiss” the guy who seems smitten with her.

She leans in, making him believe the moment is real, but just as he prepares for the kiss, she abruptly pushes him away - laughing that it was all a prank.

The man, visibly crestfallen, manages to laugh it off.

However, the internet wasn’t as forgiving with netizens trolling the guy and warning that this is the classic fate of men stuck in the friend zone.

Watch the video>>> below

😂😂😂😂Gents, this is why you shouldn't be friends with a woman😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kAK7MQaP1v — 5 People (@_MtuTano) April 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST