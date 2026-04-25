CELESTINE 'WAKAVINYE' NDINDA breaks silence with bold message following NJUGUSH split - "We Keep Moving"







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - As netizens continue to process comedian Timothy Ndegwa Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, confirming that his 14‑year relationship with Celestine Ndinda (Wakavinye) has officially come to an end, Wakavinye has now broken her silence.

In a statement, Njugush revealed that the two had mutually agreed to separate, emphasizing respect and co‑parenting as their top priorities.

While Njugush addressed the matter head‑on, Wakavinye has avoided commenting directly on the breakup.

Instead, she shared a motivational video urging perseverance with the simple caption: “Don’t give up.”

Shortly after, she posted another update from her morning routine.

Dressed in gym gear, Wakavinye wrote: “Early morning runs. Clear minds. Doing what I love😊. Sometimes, that’s all that matters. Have A Lovely Weekend! #WekeepMoving.”

Her posts sparked mixed reactions online with a section of her followers offering prayers for her while others reflected on the unpredictability of relationships.





The Kenyan DAILY POST