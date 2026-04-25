LADY’s club outfit and wild stunts cause online buzz - “Her Mother Should See This” (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A young lady has sparked an online buzz after photos and a video of her night out surfaced.

In the viral clip, the lady is seen rocking a daring club outfit while pulling off bold stunts on the dancefloor, drawing attention from revelers around her.

Her outfit and carefree moves quickly became the center of discussion online, with a section of netizens expressing shock and urging her to tone things down.

Some even went as far as joking that her mother should see the footage.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST