A friend shares Murang’a University Student, CONSOLATA GITHINJI’s last PHOTO taken at Kileleshwa Apartment lift before her tragic death - She looked jovial and full of life!







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Fresh details continue to emerge about the tragic death of 22‑year‑old Murang’a University student and influencer, Consolata Githinji, popularly known as Connie.

The fourth‑year student allegedly fell from the sixth floor of a Kileleshwa short‑stay apartment, sparking shock and speculation online.

Police have arrested a 33‑year‑old man believed to have been with her at the time, as detectives work to unravel the events leading to her final moments.

Her best friend, TikTok creator Regina Syombua, has shared a painful tribute, recalling their long friendship and revealing Connie’s last WhatsApp status.

At 12:08 a.m on Saturday night, Connie posted a photo from inside the apartment lift, dressed in a brown top, black coat and wig.

She appeared cheerful and full of life.

The image carried no caption, but now stands as a haunting reminder of her final hours.

Following her tragic death, CCTV footage emerged capturing her final movements at the complex.

At 4:17 a.m, she arrived with the man, assisted by a guard who unlocked a keybox for them.

By 4:32 a.m, shadows near the doorway hinted at possible activity inside.

The guard entered the apartment at 4:34 a.m, returned twice more, and lingered outside before leaving.

His repeated visits remain a central focus of the investigation.

At 4:46 a.m, he re‑entered briefly, believed to be the last time Consolata was seen alive before her fatal fall.

Nearly two hours later, DCI officers arrived, securing the apartment and collecting evidence.





The Kenyan DAILY POST