A friend shares Murang’a University Student, CONSOLATA GITHINJI’s last PHOTO taken at Kileleshwa Apartment lift before her tragic death - She looked jovial and full of life!

Monday, April 27,
2026 - Fresh details continue to emerge about the tragic death of 22‑year‑old
Murang’a University student and influencer, Consolata Githinji, popularly known
as Connie.
The fourth‑year student allegedly fell from the sixth floor
of a Kileleshwa short‑stay apartment, sparking shock and speculation online.
Police have arrested a 33‑year‑old man believed to have been
with her at the time, as detectives work to unravel the events leading to her
final moments.
Her best friend, TikTok creator Regina Syombua, has shared a
painful tribute, recalling their long friendship and revealing Connie’s last
WhatsApp status.
At 12:08 a.m on Saturday night, Connie posted a photo from
inside the apartment lift, dressed in a brown top, black coat and wig.
She appeared cheerful and full of life.
The image carried no caption, but now stands as a haunting
reminder of her final hours.
Following her tragic death, CCTV footage emerged capturing her
final movements at the complex.
At 4:17 a.m, she arrived with the man, assisted by a guard
who unlocked a keybox for them.
By 4:32 a.m, shadows near the doorway hinted at possible
activity inside.
The guard entered the apartment at 4:34 a.m, returned twice
more, and lingered outside before leaving.
His repeated visits remain a central focus of the
investigation.
At 4:46 a.m, he re‑entered briefly, believed to be the last
time Consolata was seen alive before her fatal fall.
Nearly two hours later, DCI officers arrived, securing the apartment and collecting evidence.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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