Drama in Gilgil as a truck driver finds out a ‘woman’ he picked up along Nakuru-Nairobi highway for ‘MECHI’ was a man dressed as a woman (VIDEO)







Monday, April 06, 2026 - A long-distance truck driver was left stunned after discovering that a “female passenger” he had picked up along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway in exchange for intimacy was actually a man disguised in women’s clothing.

Truck drivers are often reported to pick up random women along highways for companionship, but this encounter took an unexpected twist.

During a stopover, the driver realized the passenger he thought was a woman was in fact male, leaving him in shock.

The driver quickly alerted fellow truckers, and in a video shared online, the passenger was seen struggling to explain why he had posed as a woman.

The incident sparked heated reactions, with some drivers warning that such encounters are sometimes linked to highway hijackings.

They noted that unsuspecting truckers can be drugged by passengers working with criminal gangs, before accomplices pounce to steal cargo.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama in Gilgil as a truck driver finds out a female passenger he had given a lift along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway in exchange for intimacy turns out to be a man dressed as a woman. pic.twitter.com/r2zK2M0KKP — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) April 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST