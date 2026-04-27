Belongs to the streets! VIDEO of a bride drinking ‘Makali’ on her wedding day sparks reactions (WATCH)







Monday, April 27, 2026 - A bride has sparked a buzz on social media after she was filmed drinking alcohol on her wedding day.

In the video, the lady, dressed in her wedding gown, is seen seated in a car alongside her best maid as they indulge in liquor, appearing relaxed ahead of the ceremony.

The clip has since triggered mixed reactions online, with some criticizing her behavior and questioning her readiness for marriage, while others defended her, saying there is nothing wrong with celebrating in her own way on such a special day.

Watch the video>>> below

Video of a Bride drinking alc%hol on her wedding day has sparked reactions online pic.twitter.com/Oc50fevhFE — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) April 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST