WEH! This bold LADY stole the spotlight in a Nairobi club with her daring outfit - Men enjoyed the view (VIDEO)







Monday, April 27, 2026 - A video of a bold lady having a good time at a Nairobi club has set social media ablaze.

In the video, the well-endowed lady is seen dancing casually but it is her outfit that has left netizens talking.

Her daring outfit that left little for imagination has sparked mixed reactions.

While some praised her confidence and carefree vibe, others argued she revealed too much.

The video highlight Nairobi’s vibrant nightlife culture, where fashion, music, and bold personalities collide.

Watch the video>>> below

Up Burukanga......... Ama down pic.twitter.com/7EOiYk679T — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2026