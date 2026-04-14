“Alikua Ananitaka” - PS TERRY MBAIKA claims GACHAGUA was admiring her 'NYASH' while in Government, labels him useless (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Principal Secretary for Aviation, Terry Mbaika, has launched an onslaught against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, labelling him a useless man.

Speaking at a recent public function>>>, Mbaika claimed that during Gachagua’s time in Government, he never approached her with any development agenda.

She further alleged that Gachagua was more focused on admiring her physique.

“Alikua ananitaka,” she said, before adding that Gachagua is a leader with no development agenda.

Mbaika’s remarks come weeks after Gachagua criticized her during his tour of Ukambani.

At the time, Gachagua claimed that PS Mbaika had done nothing for the people of Ukambani despite holding an influential position in Government.

Madam please,Riggy g is a respected married man,unasema alikuwa anakuangalia nyuma ni Ka anakutaka do you think he has time for such nonsense wamama wengine hunishtua Sana huyu ni Ps wa nini btw? pic.twitter.com/pqFBTDgx9H — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST