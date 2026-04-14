Ni Kama Movie! Drama as ‘Sharp Boy’ driving a BMW is surrounded by armed plainclothes detectives and arrested (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic scene after a middle-aged man was confronted by heavily armed plainclothes detectives and arrested.

The suspect, who was driving a BMW, was forced to surrender before being ordered out of his vehicle by the officers, who were brandishing firearms.

After stepping out, he was quickly bundled into a heavily tinted double-cabin pickup, which then sped off.

The incident attracted attention from onlookers, many of whom were left stunned by the swift and coordinated operation.

It is not yet clear what offence the suspect is alleged to have committed.

Watch the dramatic video>>> that resembles a scene from an action movie.

‘Sharp Boy’ driving a BMW surrounded by armed plainclothes detectives and arrested pic.twitter.com/22rCNwDBfD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST