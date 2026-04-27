Alikojoa Kwa Gari Yangu Na Kutusi Watu - Pastor KANYARI calls out MARION NAIPEI for getting wild after getting drunk! Misses church service (VIDEO)



Monday, April 27, 2026 - Controversial city preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari, has called out Marion Naipei for misbehaving after overindulging in alcohol.

According to Kanyari, Naipei had accompanied him on the campaign trail after he expressed interest in the Kasarani MP seat.

He claims that after getting intoxicated, she began insulting people, forcing him to intervene.

Kanyari further alleged that he had to bundle her into his vehicle, where she reportedly urinated, creating an embarrassing scene.

Marion is also said to have missed Sunday service as she was nursing a hangover.

Naipei first came into the limelight a few months ago after a controversial club video involving her surfaced online.

Kanyari publicly supported Naipei while many people condemned her and later welcomed her to his church, where she has been serving as an usher.

Watch the video>>> of Kanyari calling out Naipei.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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