DRAMA at Tsavo apartments as intoxicated Slay Queens fight dirty - Hizi Apartments Ni Drama Kila Wakati (VIDEO)







Monday, April 27, 2026 - A video has emerged showing two intoxicated slay queens exchanging kicks and blows at Tsavo Apartments at night following a heated argument.

In the clip, one of the ladies is seen pinning her colleague to the ground and raining blows on her, accusing her of disrespect.

“Unataka kunipiga na nimekulipia hadi fare,” she laments.

The situation quickly escalates, with screams filling the air as attempts to separate them prove difficult.

Such dramatic incidents are frequent at Tsavo Apartments, which are mostly occupied by campus students and young tenants known for their vibrant nightlife.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST