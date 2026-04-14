A young man records rogue police officers harassing him in Nairobi CBD before stealing Ksh 1,350 (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Rogue patrol police officers from Central Police Station were captured on camera harassing a young man along Haile Selassie Avenue before stealing money from him.

The victim was running errands in the city when he was stopped by the officers, who were on routine patrol.

They demanded that he opens his bag, and in the process, allegedly took Ksh 1,350 from him.

In the video, the man is seen engaging the officers in a heated argument, questioning why they wanted to arrest him.

He stood his ground and called them out for harassing him despite not committing any offense.

He further noted that the officers have a habit of targeting innocent young men in the city, maintaining that he had not broken any law.

The officers eventually let him go after realizing he will not be intimidated.

Watch the video>>> below

CS for Interior, Kipchumba Murkomen, posted online yesterday that they have made "significant gains in securing our country by curbing terrorism, banditry, organised crime, and drug trafficking."



We'd like to remind him that the most insidious form of organised crime he needs to… pic.twitter.com/5e3Je7wpoX — Sema Ukweli (@SemaUkweliKenya) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST