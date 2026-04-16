A LUHYA man masquerading as a senior military officer exposed for taking LADIES to lavish hotels, stealing from them and leaving hefty bills (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A man believed to be a notorious con artist has been exposed on social media for masquerading as a senior military officer to lure women into elaborate scams.

According to multiple posts circulating online, the suspect uses different names, including “Papa,” “Hon. Wangokho,” and “Jairus,” to build trust with his targets.

He reportedly presents himself as a high-ranking officer in the Kenya Defence Forces, a claim that helps him appear credible and financially stable.

Victims claim that his scheme follows a consistent pattern.

He invites women to high-end hotels, presenting himself as a generous and well-connected individual.

However, things take a turn once they arrive.

Reports suggest that he sneaks away, leaving the unsuspecting women stuck with hefty bills.

Some victims also allege that the suspect goes a step further by stealing their mobile phones before vanishing.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST