A LUHYA man masquerading as a senior military officer exposed for taking LADIES to lavish hotels, stealing from them and leaving hefty bills (PHOTOs)

Thursday, April 16,
2026 - A man believed to be a notorious con artist has been exposed on
social media for masquerading as a senior military officer to lure women into
elaborate scams.
According to multiple posts circulating online, the suspect
uses different names, including “Papa,” “Hon. Wangokho,” and “Jairus,” to build
trust with his targets.
He reportedly presents himself as a high-ranking officer in
the Kenya Defence Forces, a claim that helps him appear credible and
financially stable.
Victims claim that his scheme follows a consistent pattern.
He invites women to high-end hotels, presenting himself as a
generous and well-connected individual.
However, things take a turn once they arrive.
Reports suggest that he sneaks away, leaving the
unsuspecting women stuck with hefty bills.
Some victims also allege that the suspect goes a step
further by stealing their mobile phones before vanishing.
See his photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments