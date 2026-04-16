EXPOSED! This LADY is a notorious thief - See what she did along Kangundo Road while driving a black Rumion (Reg No. KDH 237U)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A furniture business along Kangundo Road has raised the alarm after falling victim to fraud involving a woman posing as a genuine customer.

According to the shop owner, the suspect, described as a well-presented lady, drove into their premises near Kayole Junction in a black Toyota Rumion bearing registration number KDH 237U.

She reportedly expressed interest in purchasing a three-seater sofa set and a TV stand, engaging the attendants in negotiations until they agreed on a price.

After finalizing the deal, the woman is said to have presented what appeared to be a successful M-Pesa transaction message as proof of payment.

Believing the payment had gone through, the shop released the items to her.

However, several hours later, the seller realized that no money had been received in their account.

Efforts to verify the transaction revealed that the message shown was fake.

Before leaving, the suspect had also shared a phone number, 0104223847, claiming it was for future business dealings.

The matter was reported to the police and the suspect’s photo shared online in an effort to trace her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST