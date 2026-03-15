ZIMESHIKA!! See how these bold Slay Queens stole the show in a Nairobi club with their wild antics - They must have been tipsy! (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 15, 2026 - A viral video of two slay queens having a good time at a popular Nairobi club has sent social media ablaze.
In the video, the two ladies are seen dancing
closely and sharing an intimate vibe, sparking speculation among netizens about
whether they were simply friends having fun or baes living unapologetically.
From their daring outfits that left little for
imagination to their carefree attitude, the video has sparked a flurry of
reactions.
While some netizens lauded their boldness,
others warned that this was just the aftermath of one too many shots.
Watch the video>>> below
Too much fun pic.twitter.com/7FsEO9lglx— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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