Wife confronts husband for taking a nap in the car outside their home after work in viral video - Netizens react! (WATCH)







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - A viral video>>> capturing a wife confronting her husband for napping inside his car outside their home instead of coming into the house after work has stirred lively conversations online.

In the clip, the visibly upset wife approaches the parked car and points out that her husband has been sitting there for nearly an hour.

She questions why he prefers staying in the car rather than joining her inside.

However, the husband calmly insists he is fine, declines her offer to bring anything, locks the door, and continues his nap.

The incident has divided netizens.

Some sympathized with the husband, suggesting the car nap reflects a deeper issue - his home no longer feels like a safe haven.

Others criticized the wife’s persistence and tone, describing it as entitled rather than understanding.

A few argued that the couple urgently needs therapy, warning that unresolved tension could escalate if not addressed.

Wife is upset and says her husband now sits inside his car outside their home after work instead of coming inside to her. 👀🤔💔



pic.twitter.com/179kF6JeBu — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST