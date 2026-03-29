Why I fell out with President RUTO - Former nominated Senator MILLICENT OMANGA sets the record straight on broken promises and betrayal







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Former Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has opened up on why she fell out with President William Ruto, accusing him of betrayal and failure to honour commitments made to women ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Omanga said the President signed a women’s charter pledging a 50:50 gender balance in Government appointments, a promise she insists has not been fulfilled.

She further cited unimplemented pledges such as free sanitary towels for girls in public schools and free diapers for mothers delivering in public hospitals.

“We had a women’s charter. The current President signed and agreed to 50:50 gender sharing in his Government.”

“He also promised free sanitary towels for schoolgirls and diapers for mothers. None of this has been delivered.”

“We realised it was just for election purposes,” Omanga stated.

She also disclosed that she declined an appointment to the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Commission board, saying its mandate to demolish houses and markets along riverbanks conflicted with the interests of her supporters.

Her remarks come days after she officially joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Omanga was welcomed by Gachagua at the party headquarters on March 19th, where he praised her integrity and commitment to Nairobi residents.

During the event, Omanga asked Nairobians for forgiveness, saying she regretted supporting President Ruto.

“I was wrong. He lied to all of us,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST