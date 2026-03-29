GACHAGUA fires warning shot to President RUTO’s allies planning to join his DCP party just before 2027 elections - “No Room for Latecomers!”







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed not to welcome latecomers from the current regime who may seek to associate with his camp ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking in Kirinyaga over the weekend, Gachagua claimed that several Government officials have privately confided in him about their intention to join his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) in 2027.

However, he warned that such moves will not be tolerated.

“There are those working in Government who say they will leave later after serving.”

“I want to state clearly that whoever is in the regime should join DCP now, not wait until the last minute,” Gachagua declared.

Launched in May 2025, Gachagua has positioned DCP as Mt Kenya’s dominant outfit, insisting that anyone from the region not vying on its ticket will be considered a traitor.

The party is part of the United Opposition, which has pledged to unseat President William Ruto.

Gachagua, who was impeached, maintains that he will be on the presidential ballot, arguing that he is the best candidate to challenge Ruto.

He has moved to court to contest his impeachment and insists he will exhaust all legal avenues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST