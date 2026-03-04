WAMAMAZ! VIDEO of single mothers in their late 30s partying alone in a club as men keep off sparks reactions - “Wanaume Hawataki Emotional Baggage”







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A video showing a group of women said to be single mothers in their late 30s partying at a nightclub without male company has ignited debate on social media.

In the clip circulating online, the women are seen dancing and enjoying themselves at a popular entertainment joint.

However, what caught the attention of netizens was that they appeared to be seated and partying on their own, with men seemingly keeping their distance.

The video quickly sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users claiming that many men today avoid dating single mothers or approaching them due to what they termed as “emotional baggage.”

