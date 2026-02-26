Man flirts with a chemist LADY while buying SII-DIIH - Hii ni kama iligulwa! Watch the video and be the judge

Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A hilarious video has
gone viral showing a man hitting on a chemist attendant while trying to buy a Sii-diih.
In the clip, the man casually asks for the price, and when
the attendant responds, he cheekily asks, “Naeza pima?” leaving her visibly
stunned.
The playful exchange that follows has left viewers in
stitches, with many sharing the video and commenting on the man’s boldness.
Watch the video>>> below and be the judge: Ni kama
iligulwa.
Hii ni kama itagulwa..... pic.twitter.com/Kbiwjksdre— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 26, 2026
