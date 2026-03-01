Men drool over the late MP, JOHANA NG’ENO’s youthful wife as a video of him celebrating her birthday 6 days ago emerge







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - The late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, has left behind a young widow following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed his life.

Ng’eno, who married in 2018 during a traditional ceremony attended by close family members, friends and fellow politicians, was known to keep much of his family life private.

However, a recently surfaced video has brought back emotional memories for many.

Just six days before the fatal crash, the MP hosted a lavish birthday celebration for his wife at their Karen home.

The now-viral clip shows a joyful and relaxed Ng’eno celebrating alongside friends and loved ones, creating what would unknowingly become one of their final moments together.

The tragic accident continues to shock the nation, with leaders and supporters mourning the loss of Ng’eno and others who perished in the crash.

Below are photos of his pretty wife and a video of their last moments together.

Just 6 days ago pic.twitter.com/2XsiH2FRoq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 2, 2026

