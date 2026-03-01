Men drool over the late MP, JOHANA NG’ENO’s youthful wife as a video of him celebrating her birthday 6 days ago emerge

Sunday, March 1, 2026 - The late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, has left behind a young widow following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed his life.
Ng’eno, who married in 2018 during a traditional ceremony
attended by close family members, friends and fellow politicians, was known to
keep much of his family life private.
However, a recently surfaced video has brought back
emotional memories for many.
Just six days before the fatal crash, the MP hosted a lavish
birthday celebration for his wife at their Karen home.
The now-viral clip shows a joyful and relaxed Ng’eno
celebrating alongside friends and loved ones, creating what would unknowingly
become one of their final moments together.
The tragic
accident continues to shock the nation, with leaders and supporters mourning
the loss of Ng’eno and others who perished in the crash.
Below are photos of his pretty wife and a video of their last moments together.
Just 6 days ago pic.twitter.com/2XsiH2FRoq— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 2, 2026
