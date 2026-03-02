Heartbroken man cancels wedding after SHOCKING discovery about his fiancée’s double life and shares her PHOTOs - They Met in Church!







Monday, 2 March 2026 - A heartbroken man has left netizens stunned after after narrating how he called off his wedding just days before the big day, citing shocking discoveries about his fiancée.

The X user, identified as Femzy, recounted how the relationship began innocently after a church service.

“We vibed, exchanged contacts, went on a dinner date. She said she’s not ready for games, that she wanted something that will lead to marriage,” he wrote.

Their romance blossomed, leading to traditional introductions, engagement and wedding preparations.

But days before his bachelor’s night, a friend stumbled upon his fiancée’s active Tinder profile with the bio:

“Here for serious business DM.”

When he confronted her, she admitted she had previously engaged in hookups for money due to financial struggles.

Despite her pleas and family involvement, medical tests revealed she had “a very weak uterus, which gave her extremely low chance of getting pregnant.”

With this revelation, Femzy ended the relationship completely.

“I was disappointed after spending heavily on introduction and wedding preparations,” he confessed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST