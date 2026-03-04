A KIKUYU single mother proudly flaunts her grey-haired MUBABA in a series of romantic Tiktok videos - Mzee Anakula Mali Safi (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A beautiful Kikuyu single mother has sparked conversation online after sharing a series of romantic TikTok videos featuring her grey-haired partner.

In the videos, the middle-aged mother of one is seen affectionately pampering the elderly man as they enjoy quality time together.

The videos, filled with laughter and cozy moments, have since drawn significant attention on Tiktok.

While some users flooded the comment section with criticism, pointing out the noticeable age difference between the two, the lady appeared unfazed.

In one of the videos, she boldly captioned, “Age is just a number,” signaling that she is comfortable with her relationship despite public opinion.

As expected, reactions remain divided.

While some netizens applauded her confidence and right to choose her partner, others debated the dynamics behind such relationships.

Watch the videos

