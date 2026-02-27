Rare PHOTOs of WETANGULA and his no-nonsense KIKUYU wife, ANN WACEKE - He once reported her to the police after she beat him up!







Friday, February 27, 2026 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, is one of Kenya’s most prominent openly polygamous public figures.

But in 2018, his private life burst into the national spotlight when one of his wives, Ann Waceke, became the centre of a headline‑making domestic dispute.

According to a report he filed at Lang’ata Police Station, Wetang’ula accused Ann of assaulting him at their Karen home after he confronted her over an alleged affair with a Congolese man living in Nairobi.

The unusual nature of the incident - a powerful male politician reporting domestic violence - instantly set social media ablaze.

Kenyans on social media did what they do best and turned the incident into meme fodder with Wetang’ula becoming an unexpected punchline in the national conversation.

The saga even spilled into the political arena.

During a period when William Ruto and Wetang’ula were on opposing sides, Ruto - then serving as Deputy President - famously threw a jab during a public rally, referring to him as “yule jamaa wa kuchapwa na bibi.”

Below are rare photos of Ann, who is rarely seen in public alongside Wetangula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST