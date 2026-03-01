Slay Queen MERCY MASAI hints the late MP JOHANA NG’ENO was ‘supplying electricity’ to her - Unleashes vacation photo that got social media talking







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Controversial social media personality, Mercy Masai, has set tongues wagging online after sharing a vacation photo of Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, while mourning his sudden passing.

Mercy posted the throwback photo on her X account, appearing to suggest that the two had previously gone on vacation together.

Captioning the image, she wrote, “We shall meet on that beautiful shore.”

The message, though brief, quickly ignited speculation among social media users about the nature of their relationship.

“Mnatoa picha za maherehemu hadi familia inashangaa alikuwa huko lini,” one X user commented, reflecting the sentiments of critics who felt the post could raise eyebrows within the deceased MP’s family circle, including his wife.

Mercy has previously been linked to romantic affairs with high-profile politicians, with online chatter often alleging that some bankroll her flamboyant lifestyle.

Check out her trending post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST