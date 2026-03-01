VIDEO shows the pilot of the ill-fated chopper that killed MP, JOHANA NG’ENO, flying in foggy weather minutes before the crash - Could it have been avoided?







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - A video has surfaced online capturing what are said to be the final moments before the helicopter carrying Emurua Dikir MP, Johana Ng’eno, and his colleagues crashed, killing all those on board.

The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, appears to show the chopper flying in visibly foggy conditions shortly before the tragic accident.

The poor weather has sparked debate online, with some Kenyans questioning whether the flight should have proceeded under such circumstances.

The helicopter, reportedly owned by media mogul SK Macharia, crashed minutes after takeoff, claiming the lives of all passengers and crew on board.

In the hours leading up to the tragedy, the late MP had travelled through Kapkugo, Tulwop Kony and Endebess, where he joined residents and local leaders in celebrations marking musician Kim Kim’s 35 years in the entertainment industry.

Watch the video>>> below

Devastating moments before the crash ....they should've halted the flight till tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/eA1RcUJISH — Cpt. Kibet (@CaptKigen) February 28, 2026