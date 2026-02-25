Kenyan LADY shares a screenshot of a MUBABA bragging about his wealth after she rejected his advances - ‘I have rentals in Kileleshwa!’ (LOOK)







Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has exposed a Mubaba who couldn’t take rejection kindly.

In the viral WhatsApp exchange, the man claimed to own a company worth Ksh 83 million, making Ksh2 million in weekly profits, plus rentals in Kileleshwa’s Ambra Heights.

“Google it, you see the owner and licensed under who… with this wealth ata babako afanye miaka ngapi haezi pata, infact your entire generation,” he wrote.

However, the lady was not moved by his wealth and fired back with a sarcastic dig.

“Enyewe pesa bila akili ni kama mkebe tupu 🤣🤣🤣” she fired back.

The man’s meltdown has sparked a conversation how some men, especially the wealthy handle rejection.

The Kenyan DAILY POST