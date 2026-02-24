Shot ni Ksh 200 - LUO single mother hawking MECHI in Homa Bay at night laments how Boda Boda riders are exploiting her, seeks help from Governor WANGA (VIDEO)



Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - A single mother from Homa Bay County has gone viral after sharing her struggles in a heartbreaking video.

Filmed at night while hawking ‘mechi’ as a means of survival, a choice she says is driven by the need to provide for her child.

Despite charging as little as Ksh 200, she lamented that rogue boda boda riders often assault her and refuse to pay for services rendered.

She pleaded with Governor Gladys Wanga to offer her any form of employment that could restore dignity and stability to her life.

Her confession sheds light on the brutal economic realities many Kenyans face.

It also reignites public frustration over governance, as multi‑billion corruption scandals continue to dominate headlines under President Ruto’s administration.

