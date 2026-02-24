Remember SHEILAH WANJIRU whose mother faked illness and Kenyans raised millions for her treatment in India? They relocate to US and are living large (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Sheilah Wanjiru, now known as Sheilah Sheldon, captured the nation’s attention with a dramatic appeal that quickly went viral.

At the time, her mother was presented as gravely ill, bedridden and dependent on oxygen support.

Images circulated widely across social media, showing a woman surrounded by tubes and medical equipment, sparking an outpouring of sympathy.





Kenyans responded with remarkable generosity.

Within days, millions of shillings were raised, reflecting the country’s enduring spirit of compassion and solidarity.

The campaign became a national talking point, symbolizing how quickly citizens mobilize when faced with a child in distress or a mother in need.

The story, however, took an unexpected turn.

The woman who had been portrayed as critically ill suddenly rose from her hospital bed, removed the tubes, discarded the wheelchair and declared herself healed.





The abrupt transformation left many stunned, with questions swirling about the authenticity of the illness and the fundraising effort.

Soon after, the family quietly relocated abroad and settled in the United States, where the mother married a mzungu and they are living large, probably using the loot they received from generous Kenyans.





Sheilah’s social media posts paint a picture of a new life marked by ease and abundance, far removed from the desperate hospital scenes that had once rallied an entire nation.





Back in Kenya, many contributors - some of whom had given their last coins - continue to struggle, reflecting the bittersweet reality of a generosity that was both inspiring and, for some, deeply exploited.

Clearly, it was a long con.

The Kenyan DAILY POST