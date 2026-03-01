Mystery of a man whose lifeless body was found in a mortuary after being arrested by DCI officers - The officers had demanded a bribe for his release (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - The family of Silvester Mwenda is demanding justice after he died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody.

Mwenda was picked up by DCI officers from his home in Igembe North, Meru, on the evening of December 19th, 2025.

Relatives say when his brother and friends sought to know the reason for the arrest, the officers allegedly claimed that Silvester had been found in possession of 20 rolls of bhang.

They reportedly indicated that he could be released in exchange for Ksh 20,000.

The family says they were unable to raise the amount immediately, after which the officers allegedly drove off with Silvester in his car, a Toyota Succeed, registration number KDE 473W.

On Monday, December 22nd, family members went to the police station to inquire whether he had been arraigned in court, but they say they could not trace him.

Officers at the station reportedly denied having arrested him.

The family later established that Silvester had been booked at Maua Police Station before DCI officers allegedly picked him up again on the morning of December 20th and took him to an unknown destination.

In a shocking twist, the family says they later discovered his lifeless body at Maua Mortuary, where it had allegedly been registered under a different name.

Since December last year, they have reportedly been seeking access to the post-mortem report, but claim their efforts have not been successful.

It is believed that he might have been tortured while in police custody, leading to his death.

