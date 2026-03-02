Video of a LADY calling her boyfriend to order food for her and the man she was cheating with after having ‘MECHI’ shocks netizens – ‘Fear Women’ (WATCH)







Monday, 2 March 2026 - A viral video of a cold-blooded slay queen calling her boyfriend to order food - not just for herself, but also for the man she was cheating with.

In the clip, the lady is seen lounging in bed with another man while casually speaking to her boyfriend on phone.

Suspicion arose when she asked him to order food for two, but she quickly lied, claiming that she was with a female friend.

She went further to gaslight him, accusing him of being insecure and not trusting her.

Meanwhile, the other man filmed the entire exchange, giggling as the unsuspecting boyfriend was made a fool of.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the lady’s actions as not only disrespectful but deliberately cruel.

One netizen remarked, “It’s one thing to cheat. It’s another level entirely to clown someone like this.”

Another quipped, “Some people don’t just cross lines - they erase them.”

As the street saying goes: fear women.

She called her boyfriend to order food for her and the guy she's cheating on him with, after she just fcked him 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/vwcaYj6Mkg — Simp Police🚨 (@SimpPolice911) February 27, 2026

